Mansfield man who smashed his own door with a hammer didn’t know what kind of drugs he was on

A Mansfield man who took a hammer to his own back door after his partner kicked him out told police he had been taking drugs, but was unsure which drugs they were, a court has heard.

Dominik Nawrocki became aggressive when she handed him his passport in the back garden of their home on Thorney Court, on May 1, said prosecutor Alison McIlroy.

And when she locked him out of the house he fetched a hammer from the shed and began banging hard on the door, cracking a glass panel and cutting his finger.

He was verbally abusive and began making threats, said Ms McIlroy. She became afraid and ran to a neighbour’s house where she called the police.

Nawrocki later told officers he wanted to pack his own bags but wasn't allowed inside and just wanted to get his things.

The court heard his partner wasn’t supportive of the prosecution.

Deborah Bell, mitigating, said Nawrocki has offered to pay compensation to the landlord via the police, and made full admissions.

He has stopped taking cannabis, which was an issue between them, and hopes to resume the relationship.

The couple have known each other all their lives and had been next door neighbours in Poland, said Ms Bell.

He followed her to the UK and started the relationship with her 14 years ago, she added.

Nawrocki, aged 32, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted using violence to secure entry to premises, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was fined £666, and ordered to pay a £266 surcharge, and £85 costs.