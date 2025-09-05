A Mansfield man who sexually assaulted an underage girl is standing trial for the rape of another teenager, a jury has heard.

Peter Whetstone's alleged victim made it "absolutely clear" she didn't want to have sex with him and slapped him to get him to stop, said David Spens KC, prosecuting.

Whetstone slapped the girl back and held her by the neck before raping her "forcefully," he said.

In a police interview the girl, who was 16 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, claimed she bled as a result.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Whetstone is also said to have sexually assaulted the girl on two previous occasions.

Both times he tried to "touch her up" and, when she pushed his hand away from her upper thigh, he gripped her hand and forced her to touch his genitals.

He sent videos to her of him performing a sexual act, insisted she send him nude pictures “for weeks if not months before,” she told the jury. When she refused, Whetstone called her a tease.

She also revealed Snapchat messages from him which implied he didn't know how to control himself when he was around her.

"So it is my fault," she replied. "Is there not anything I can do to stop you?"

Whetstone, now aged 28, of Cromford Avenue, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault against a girl aged 15 earlier this week.

She was a child at the time and not legally capable of consenting, Mr Spens told the jury.

"The prosecution will argue that those four sexual assaults to which he has pleaded guilty will demonstrate a tendency to want to (commit rape)," he said.

"Why would you be hearing about that in this case? You may think it makes it more likely he assaulted (the alleged victim.)"

The alleged offences were reported to the police in January 2021 but Whetstone wasn’t charged until June 2024. A friend of the alleged victim regarded him as a risk to other young girls and named him on social media, Mr Spens said.

It was intended as a warning to be careful with him, he said, but a female friend of Whetstone decided to call the police. The trial continues.