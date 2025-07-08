Mansfield man who photographed himself with £22,000 of drug money claimed he was pressurised into crime

Nottingham Crown Court.

A Mansfield man who was caught with £22,000 of drug money photographed himself with bundles of cash before claiming he was pressured into committing crimes.

Police smelled cannabis coming from Kallumn Dolan’s car when he parked it on Rickett Lane, Ravenshead, on February 6, 2022, said Laura Pitman, prosecuting.

A search revealed £22,760 wrapped in Tesco bags, along with cannabis, ketamine and cocaine. More drugs, a £2,000 bracelet, and a can of pepper spray were also found in his caravan.

Dolan initially claimed the money came from the sale of a car but later changed his story and admitted holding the money for a drug dealer who had threatened his life.

But analysis of his phone showed no evidence of threats, Ms Pitman added.

Nathan Hames was with Dolan in Ravenshead at the time, and a search of his property revealed cannabis and a sheath knife.

Raglan Ashton, mitigating, said Dolan, of previous good character, had a significant class A drug habit and owed money to his dealer.

Judge Stuart Rafferty KC asked: “What was he doing taking photos of himself with money spread all over his bed?”

Mr Ashton said Dolan has since addressed his drug addiction and was keen to get the assistance of the probation service to tackle the issues that led him to commit crime.

William Bennett said Hames was “probably along for the ride” and “isn’t one of those Jack the lads who think this is all a bit of a joke,” as he is “petrified” of being sent to custody. He has no previous convictions.

Dolan, 27, of Newark Way, Mansfield, admitted possessing criminal property, and the drugs. Hames, 23, of Appleton Road, Blidworth, admitted possessing criminal property and cannabis.

Judge Rafferty told Dolan: “The problem with lying is you’re always found out. You didn’t have two pennies to rub together but somehow you managed to buy yourself a £2,000 bracelet. Where did it all come from?”

Delays in bringing the case to court meant immediate custody was unnecessary, he added.

He told Hames: “Some people think being involved with drugs is a really clever thing to do. I hope you realise that’s entirely untrue.”

Dolan received 15 months, suspended for two years, with 12 rehabilitation days. Hames was handed a 12 month community order with five rehabilitation days.