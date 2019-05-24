Mansfield man who crashed mum's car had a "blip of mad thinking"

A Mansfield man who crashed into a number of parked vehicles in his mum's car while over the limit carried out "a blip of mad thinking", a court heard.

Michael Willetts abandoned his mother's silver Vauxhall Vectra, leaving blood on the airbag, after the collisions on New Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, on January 26.

He was traced to his home address and told officers he took the vehicle without his mum's permission, and admitted drinking two cans of lager before the crash.

"He couldn't really remember how the accident happened," prosecutor Robert Carr said.

A test revealed Willets had 98 mgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood, when the legal limit is 80 mgs.

The court heard he didn't have permission to take the Vectra, and he was last in trouble for motoring offences in 2016.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said Willetts had indulged in "self-destructive behaviour" while having relationship troubles, but immediately cooperated with the officers.

He said it was a "blip of mad thinking amongst very productive work."

Willetts, 25, of Woodland Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving without insurance or a licence, and failing to stop, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He received a 12 month community order, with 31 days of a programme and five rehabilitation days to address his alcohol use.

He was fined £100, and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

He was banned for 15 months, but the disqualification will be reduced by 114 days if he completes a drink-driver rehabilitation course before February 2020.

