Mansfield man who broke into BT compound with accomplices was only one caught

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield man who broke into a telecoms yard with two accomplices to steal scrap metal was the only one caught, magistrates have heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenneth Marriott was seen running away from a BT compound, on Arnold Road, Nottingham, dressed in dark clothing, at 2.30am on January 21, said Catherine Wilson, prosecuting.

He was found with bolt cutters and a hand saw, and a hole had been snipped in the 2m tall fence around the compound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also found 20 metres of copper cable piled near a damaged cable drum.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

As he was put into the police vehicle, Marriott, aged 51, said: "I only came to see if there was any spare scrap."

The court heard he has 16 previous convictions for 34 offences.

He was last in trouble when he received a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years, for fraud by false representation in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Brothwell, mitigating, said although Marriott's accomplices brought the tools and cut the fence, he accepted responsibility.

The court heard there was a gap between 2014 and 2020 when he committed no offences.

Ms Brothwell said he is keen to get back into work as he is currently claiming Universal Credit and owes money to relatives.

Marriott, of Newark Close, Mansfield, admitted non-dwelling burglary and going equipped for theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a 12 month community order and was also told to participate in 10 rehabilitation activity days and carry out 50 hours of unpaid work