Mansfield man who attacked brother and left him looking ‘lifeless’ was trying to keep him out of trouble

CCTV showed Ashley Ward grabbing hold of his brother and hurling him to the ground in an alley outside the Cornerhouse pub, on Church Street, on September 15.

"His brother banged his head on the pavement and appeared lifeless," said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

"Door staff honestly thought he had been killed but he regained consciousness and they gave him first aid," he said. “It could have been a much more severe outcome."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The police were called but Ward's brother didn't make a complaint and Ward was only charged with threatening behaviour rather than assault.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: “While his behaviour cannot be excused it can be explained. His brother is currently on a suspended sentence if he commits any offence he could be jailed.

“His brother was shouting and pointing his finger at his ex-wife. Ashley stood in between them to prevent the incident escalating.

“A ruckus was developing – if his brother got himself into trouble he would potentially breach the order. He thought he was acting in everyone's best interests.

"He took hold of him and threw him over in the courtyard. He certainly didn't intend to hurt him.

“All that having been said he regrets his actions. He only has one caution dating back to 2020 and has never appeared before the court before.

"I can confidently predict he will not be back again. This specific set of circumstances is unlikely to be repeated.”

The brothers have not fallen out, Mr Stocks added.

Ward, aged 30, of Mount Street, Mansfield admitted the offence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The presiding magistrate told him: “There's two sides to every coin. The consequences of what could have happened could have been catastrophic for you. It’s not good viewing is it – let’s be honest.”