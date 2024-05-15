Mansfield man who assaulted partner by punching her toes told court: ‘I am a disgrace’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mansfield man who was in a drunken stupor when he attacked his partner after leaving her locked outside in when it was cold told magistrates: "I am a disgrace.”

Jonathan Martin didn't wake up when she knocked on the door and yelled through the letterbox after arriving home at 10pm on November 5, said Jenna Minton, prosecuting.

His partner managed to get inside with help from family members and found him asleep. She asked him: “What are you doing here? You have a baby that's cold. This is neglect leaving a baby out in the cold.”

Martin swore at her and threw her on to the bed where she landed on her head. He got on top of his partner and put all his weight on her. She bit him “quite hard” on the belly to get him off, and ran away.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

The defendant chased after her and they both fell to the floor where Martin began punching the toes on her right foot “as hard as he could and this really hurt.”

Martin confiscated her phone and ripped her nightie but she managed to call 999.

When he dropped to the floor and started crying she ran out the back door but Martin headbutted her, leaving a mark and causing a headache.

The court heard their relationship began in June 2019 but he "started to change" two years ago, and "his behaviour was worse when he had a drink."

On October 4 Martin also slapped her neck and left a red hand mark, added Ms Minton.

Martin, who represented himself and has no previous convictions, said: “I deeply regret everything.

"It was just two really bad decisions that have impacted my life since. I am a disgrace. Since then I have stopped drinking. That was the reason.”

The court heard he is not working at the moment and cares for his father-in-law.

Martin, aged 32, now of Newhaven Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted two counts of assault by beating when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received an £18-month community order and must participate in the 31-day “building better relationships” programme and ten rehabilitation days.