Mansfield man who abandoned car after crash was found with logbook in his pocket

A Mansfield man who abandoned his car after smashing into another motorist was found shortly afterwards with the vehicle's logbook in his pocket, a court has heard.

Kyle Gregg walked away from the accident in which a silver Honda Civic was shunted into the middle of Mapleton Drive, on March 16, 2024, said Annabelle Lenton prosecuting.

Gregg abandoned his Vauxhall, but police were called and he was found on Hollington Way with the logbook on his person. The key to his car was discovered nearby.

He was so unsteady on his feet he nearly fell over into a bush and he failed to provide breath or blood specimens at the station, said Ms Lenton.

A small amount of cannabis was also found in his pocket.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Gregg was recorded on CCTV stealing around £90 of make-up from Superdrug in Mansfield on March 26, with an accomplice.

He was arrested on September 3 and pleaded guilty to theft three days later.

Gregg, aged 35, has 47 previous convictions for 130 offences and was on a community order for an affray in 2023 at the time of the offences.

Because it is his second set of motoring offences within the last ten years an automatic three-year ban was triggered.

On Thursday, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC said he was unable to make a mental health treatment requirement because no clinicians were available.

Gregg is at the top of the waiting list for such a requirement, said David Watts, mitigating, but there is an 18-month waiting list.

"It's outrageous," said the judge. "How on earth can justice be done?"

Gregg, aged 36, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, possession of a class B drug, and failing to stop after an accident, on April 2 2024.

He received a two year community order with 25 rehabilitation days, and the breach of an earlier order will be marked with an extra rehabilitation day.

Gregg was also disqualified for 36 months and he must take the extended re-test before he gets behind the wheel of a car again.