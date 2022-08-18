Mansfield man watched sick child porn on Twitter and tried to mislead police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Crown Court.

Nottingham Crown Court heard officers asked Stephen Woolley if he had been involved in illegal downloads and he told them ‘yes, a long time ago’, before he was arrested on December 8.

However, David Allan, prosecuting, said analysis of Woolley’s hard drive revealed prohibited images of girls aged as young as 10 were made the month before.

Woolley’s iphone contained 227 illegal images, but only one of them, depicting a girl aged between six and eight, was in the most extreme category.

The court heard Woolley viewed many of the images on Twitter and ‘the device may have saved them independently of the user’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Allan said Woolley, aged 45, described following Twitter accounts to gain access to the material and ‘believed he had stored images of girls aged 15 upwards’.

He said he used to get sexually aroused looking at the pictures but had since ‘grown out of it’.

When officers asked him: “Do you accept these children were abused?”, Woolley answered: “I don't like to think of it like that.”

The court heard there was no suggestion he used special software to disguise his online activities and he is of previous good character.

Woolley, of Debdale Lane, Mansfield, admitted making indecent photographs and pseudo-photographs of children.

Sinjin Bulbring, mitigating, said: “Unsurprisingly, he is embarrassed and ashamed.”

He said Woolley was ‘genuinely remorseful’ and has since attempted to ‘voluntarily address his offending’.

Sentencing, Mr Recorder Michael Auty QC said Woolley was ‘frank when he was interviewed by the police’, but ‘sought to mislead them slightly by saying it was all a long time ago’.

He told Woolley: “You say you’re ashamed. So you should be.

“These offences are not victimless crimes. Somewhere out there these are beloved children. It is appalling that they should fall prey to such degrading and humiliating behaviour.”