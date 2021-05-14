Liam Gilfoyle attended Nottingham Magistrates Court at 3pm on Friday, but magistrates adjourned the case and sent him to the Queen's Medical Centre instead.

Gilfoyle, 32, of Smith Street, Mansfield, was due to be sentenced for assaulting an ambulance worker, in Worksop, on February 6, last year.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a blade and affray, on Smith Street, Mansfield, on July 28, last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Sentencing had been adjourned from March for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Magistrates in court 10 were alarmed when an usher told them the defendant had been admitted into the court house despite his injury.

Instead, Gilfoyle's case was adjourned for him to seek medical attention and he was given unconditional bail until his next court appearance on June 17.