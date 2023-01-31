Mansfield man was ‘shocked’ when he discovered a Taser lying in the street

Police found Lee Colley living in his son’s loft, along with the weapon and a quantity of amphetamine, when they searched an address on George Street, on August 17, 2021, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said the 15-month delay in bringing the case to court was caused by testing to check the weapon, she said, and there was no suggestion it was being used.

The court heard Colley, aged 54, has three previous convictions and was last in trouble in 2014 when he was found in possession of a knife.

Colley, now of Foston Close, admitted possession of a class B drug and possession of a weapon.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said the search was nothing to do with him but he had to leave the address afterwards to avoid intervention by the social services.

“He was using amphetamine in an attempt to lose weight," he said.

“He found the Taser in the street and thought it was something else.

“He activated it by accident and dropped it. He should have disposed of it straight away.

“He went from having his own loft space to sofa surfing.

“He has stopped doing anything unlawful as a result."

Colley was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.