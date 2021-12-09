Mansfield man was 'off his head on drugs' when he battered his ex's door

When Kieran Plastow arrived at her Farndon Way home, on May 31, his ex jumped up and locked the door, Nottingham Magistrates’ Court was told.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting said that, after she warned him she would call the police, he shouted: “Call them. I will smash their heads in.”

As he rode off on his bike, he told her: “It’s not done, watch.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Plastow, aged 22, later called her to apologise, and, when she urged him to hand himself in to police, said: “They aren't finding me. They think I’m daft. Like I haven't done things like this before.”

In a police interview, Plastow accepted being angry, but denied causing the damage, until he was shown camera phone footage.

Ms Fawcett said their five-year relationship was described as ‘being generally abusive and that's why it came to an end’.

In a statement, his ex said: “I am tired of living in fear constantly. I think he’s more than capable of burning the house down when he’s off his head on drugs.”

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Plastow pleaded guilty to criminal damage at the first opportunity, had not been in court for five years, and there was no record of domestic violence.

Plastow, of Girton Court, was given a 12-month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days.

A 12-month restraining order was imposed. He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.