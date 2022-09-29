Mansfield man tried to strangle partner while she changed baby’s nappy

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Craig Wass put the woman in a chokehold that was so tight she struggled to breathe, in his Carlton Street home, on March 28.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said Wass slapped her face and, as they tussled over her mobile phone, grabbed her around the neck.

When he put his hand over her mouth to stop her screaming, she almost lost consciousness.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At that point, I felt paralysed,” she later told police. “Everything started to go blurry. I thought he was going to kill me.”

When Wass let her go she started to scream and banged on the window, attracting the attention of two women who called the police.

She told officers about another assault two days previously, when Wass squeezed her neck ‘so hard it hurt two days later’ and leant her back over the dryer with a clenched fist pressed into her cheek.

She described being held so hard she could not breathe before running upstairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wass jostled her while she was holding the child, and, when she went out, followed her asking her who she was going to meet.

Ms Fawcett said: “Later he tried to apologise, saying it wouldn’t happen again, but it did, two days later.”

Wass was arrested when he returned to the address while his partner was being interviewed, and denied both assaults when interviewed.

In court, he admitted two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Probation officer Raqia Bano told the court Wass, of previous good character, accepts full responsibility and did not minimise his behaviour, but ‘admits previous instances of violence throughout the relationship’.

She noted issues of control and jealousy that are indicative of domestic abuse.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Wass’s decision to plead guilty, despite knowing he potentially faces prison, showed a level of responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Perry said: “He knows how much he has hurt her. He does recognise the harm he has done. He wants to earn her love. He doesn’t want to go to prison."