Mansfield man took friend's new car and crashed it - causing £12K of damage

A Mansfield man has escaped jail after taking a friend’s car without her permission before crashing it, causing £12,000 worth of damage.

Kyle Clipston, 21, of Redruth Drive, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence and driving without insurance when he appeared before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Mansfield-Magistrates' Court where Kyle Clipston appeared

The court was told that the female owner of the brand new VW Polo was staying at the same address as Clipston - at Hardwick Street, Mansfield - on July 6 last year.

Clipston had then taken the vehicle - which the owner had had for around three weeks prior to the incident - with another male and gone out for a drive around the area - crashing into a fence and causing damage to two signs.

Defending, Morgan Hogarth said that Clipston had no previous convictions and was of previous good character.

The Probation Service was also brought in to deliver a fast-track report, before magistrates could consider sentencing options.

Before adjourning the case for the report to be written, magistrates warned him that they had not ruled out sending the case to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing.

Clipston was later given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and a community order.

He must complete 60 hours of unpaid work and complete 15 rehabilitation days. He was also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £550 in compensation to his victim. No costs or victim surcharge were ordered against him.