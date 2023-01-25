Mansfield man told to grow up for brawling with brother outside mum’s house

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court was shown CCTV of Michael Hunter booting the front door of his mum's home before punching off the wing mirror of his brother's car, on July 23, last year.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, showed more footage of him punching his brother outside the address in Clipstone, as his mum tried to separate them.

She said: “His family were not supportive of the prosecution. The police were unable to give a conditional caution. He made full and frank admissions.”

Nottingham Magistrates Court

Hunter, aged 31, of Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted criminal damage and assault.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Hunter had a difficult separation from his partner, lost his home and job, and his “life spiralled out of control”.

She said: “He thought the way to deal with that was to consume alcohol in huge amounts.

"He has managed to curb his drinking and is working again from 5am to 8pm as a factory maintenance worker.

“He seems to have got himself back on track after a very difficult time."

Hunter was fined £166 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sentencing, District judge Leo Pyle told Hunter: “You two brawling in that situation is not acceptable anywhere. Your mum shouldn't have to be getting involved between two big men fighting.

