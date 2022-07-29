Mansfield man threatened to smash up ex’s home while facing assault charges

Jake Turley made a verbally abusive phone call to the woman on February 13, which left her 'worried and scared that the threats will be carried out’, said prosecutor Sharioz Ahmed.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said the phone call was triggered after an incident between his new girlfriend and his ex-partner took place in Mansfield town centre the day before.

At the time, Turley, aged 25, was being investigated for two counts of assault, and one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), against his former partner, the court heard.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He entered guilty pleas to both assaults, which happened in Sutton, on September 18, last year, when he appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on February 15.

He received a community order and was ordered to attend ten rehabilitation days and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Turley appeared at Nottingham Crown Court to face the ABH charge but the Crown discontinued the prosecution.

Mr Hogarth said 'stringent bail conditions,' banning Turley from entering Sutton and Kirkby, and using the A38, added an hour to his commute to work and led to him losing his job.

He was on a curfew between February 15 and June 16.

"He has attended his first building better relationships appointment in the meantime," said Mr Hogarth.

"He was last in court when he was a youth. He hasn't committed an adult offence before this."

Turley, of Kings Walk, Mansfield, admitted sending a menacing message by a public communications network, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on July 5.

The court heard he didn't enter a plea at the earlier hearings because the telephone evidence hadn't been served by the Crown.

The presiding magistrate told him: "If this had all been dealt with together we think you would have got some more days. We can't do that without taking the original order down and we're not doing that."