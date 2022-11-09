Mansfield man threatened to kill fiancée during three violent assaults

Graham Gore's behaviour “took a turn for the worse for no apparent reason” and he became verbally abusive towards, and threatened to leave, his partner of two years, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Katrina Wilson, prosecuting, said this escalated until he grabbed her face and shouted at her, on February 19.

Gore grabbed his fiancée's neck and, when she was curled in the foetal position, punched her arms repeatedly and slapped the side of her head, on March 26.

He told her: “You have hurt me. I will slit your throat. I don't care. I have nothing to lose.”

The court heard that when she went into bathroom Gore grabbed her throat and only released her when she hit him with her mobile phone.

He later promised to stop drinking and things settled down, but four days later she returned home to find him drunk in bed.

Gore grabbed her from behind and yanked her backwards, telling her their relationship was over.

When she handed back her engagement and eternity rings, he threw them across the room.

Gore put his arm around her neck and threatened to throw her down the stairs, bending her backwards over the bannister and making her fear she would fall. She shouted for help while he pulled her hair. When she pushed him away he bit her finger.

Gore threatened to smash her car up before threatening suicide and leaving. He was arrested at Mansfield Bus Station.

In a statement, his victim said the assaults impacted her work and she was so anxious she had to live with her parents for three months.

Gore, aged 39, now of Lansbury Road, Balderton, admitted two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and one assault.

Steven Gosnell, mitigating, said Gore took responsibility and was remorseful.

He said Gore suffers from mental health issues and epilepsy, and couldn’t get help during Covid-19. His behaviour was ‘appalling’ but there has been no further offending.

