Mansfield man stored sawn-off shotgun for drugs gang in ex-girlfriend’s home

Police raided her address in Rainworth, on September 25, 2019, and discovered a bolt-action shotgun, with Daniel Singleton's DNA on the butt, inside a shed secured with a combination padlock.

Upstairs in the loft, officers found the shotgun’s barrel, along with a pre-WWII German rifle, and 95 cartridges for both weapons, said prosecutor Andrew Howarth.

Singleton's fingerprints were found on bin bags the firearms were wrapped in, but he made no comment when he was questioned by police.

"He was a custodian because of his connection to, and use of, drugs," Mr Howarth said. "He can't complain if he lies down with dogs and wakes up with fleas."

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Singleton, now aged 25, was also convicted of possessing an offensive weapon while on bail for the firearms offences, in September 2020.

His previous convictions date back to a battery, in November 2015, and include racially aggravated criminal damage and possession of cocaine.

James Varley, mitigating, said psychiatrists diagnosed Singleton with an emotionally unstable personality disorder, which makes him impulsive and vulnerable to pressure.

He said the defendant became involved with the gang after racking up £1,300 of debt.

"He has stopped using class A drugs," Mr Varley said. "He has stepped away from those people. He knows he's going to jail for a long time and it's a very expensive life lesson."

Singleton, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to possessing the firearms and ammuniton without a certificate.

On Friday, Judge Mark Watson said he was satisfied Singleton is capable of making his own decisions.

"You may have not been a serious criminal who would have used that gun, but you held it for those who would," he said.

The offences were aggravated by Singeton’s previous convictions and the fact he stored the guns at his partner's house, where she lived with their young son, putting them both at risk.

He will serve half the sentence in custody and the rest on licence.