Mansfield man stalked ex-wife by hiding tracking device on her pram

A Mansfield man who stalked his ex-wife by placing a tracking device on her pram also followed her in the street and even waited for her at the doctor's, a court has heard.

Mirian Picrri's campaign of harassment took place between February 19 to March 28, said Ryan Hughton, prosecuting,

Their relationship, which began in March 2019, was initially "a dream," but soon deteriorated into regular arguments and they divorced in December 2024.

He peristently called her, messaged her, and made unwanted contact. At one point he sent her a message threatening to burn her belongings.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Picrri began following his ex-wife and refused to go away until she got on a bus. He followed her to a health centre and through the Four Seasons shopping centre.

On one day in March she received 147 phone calls from him.

When she reported him a police officer discovered Picrri had placed a tracking device on her pram.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Picrri, of previous good character, deserved credit for his early guilty plea.

"Although it may not be an attractive set of circumstances his behaviour was motivated by emotion,” she said.

“He was low in mood. He is remorseful for his actions and says if he could turn the clock back he wouldn’t act in this way.”

Picrri, aged 30, of King Street, Mansfield, admitted stalking without fear, alarm or distress when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on March 28.

On Thursday he received a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitation days, 180 hours of unpaid work, and a two-year restraining order. He was ordered to pay £199 costs.