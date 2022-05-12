Daniel Harrison taunted the woman and kicked the front door of her flat on Osmaston Walk, Oak Tree, as he poured the mixture from a jug, on November 23, at about 6.30pm, last year.

Emma Cornell, prosecuting, said his neighbour was filming him through the spyhole on her phone when the third gush of liquid seeped under her front door and soaked her feet.

Harrison shouted: “It stinks up here. You’re disgusting.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard Harrison, aged 31, had been breaching his tenancy agreement by making noise, shouting and throwing things, and earlier the same day was heard slamming doors and banging on his ceiling.

In a separate incident, police were called to Meden Vale, after reports a man in a grey hooded top had been hitting parked cars in the early hours of February 24, 2021.

Officers discovered a kitchen knife in a box of Stella Artois in the street and later found Harrison nearby, holding a long, silver pole.

Harrison, who has six previous convictions for criminal damage and possessing offensive weapons, was jailed for 24 weeks in April 2021, following a trial.

Harrison, now of Marston Drive, Meden Vale, admitted criminal damage, failing to comply with post-sentence supervision and was convicted of possessing a knife.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Harrison was ‘caught between a rock and a hard place in terms of dealing with his mental health and drug issues’.

Magistrates refused his plea to adjourn the case so the Probation Service could consider a psychiatric report and offer rehabilitation, or drug treatment, instead of custody.

Mr Hogarth said Harrison drank to excess and ‘deprioritised his medication’ while becoming isolated and has ‘complex mental health issues.’

“He recalls, but can't explain why he was urinating in bottles and buckets around his flat," said Mr Hogarth. "He can't really explain what was going through his head.”

He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, fined £150 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £128 surcharge and £200 costs.