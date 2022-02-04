Mansfield man spared prison after scarring victim in attack caught on CCTV

Jamie Wood, 36, of Almond Drive, Forest Town, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the attack happened in December 2019.

Prosecutor Jonathan Dunne said Wood had "a number of previous convictions" but nothing since an affray in 2017, when he broke into his ex-partner's house and threatened her with a knife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Crown Court.

On Friday, Recorder Simon King told Wood: "This is an offence for which you might well expect a sentence of custody.

"On the face of the prosecution case it has you as the aggressor causing quite serious scarring to your victim.

"The CCTV doesn't exonerate you but it seems to me there are elements within the footage which are closer to your defence statement rather than the complainant. I don't blame them if their recollection isn't entirely accurate."

Simon Eckersley, mitigating, said Wood received a positive pre-sentence report from the probation service. He said the defendant has stopped drinking alcohol, is now in a stable relationship, and has started his own business.

"Everything is in place, " he said.

Recorder King sentenced Wood to 20 months, suspended for two years, with ten rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered him to pay £500 compensation to the man he injured.

"This is not an adequate sum to the injury caused to him," he said. "But I have no reliable way of knowing what disadvantage he suffered."