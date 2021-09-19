Mansfield man spared immediate jail over sexual assault on underage girl

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC said Evanda Robinson behaved ‘utterly inappropriately’ when he was ‘far away from home at a party’ last year.

Sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court, the judge told him: “You found yourself in a room with this girl and twice you touched her private parts when you shouldn't have done.”

He said the girl warned him not to do it again after the first time, but he ignored her.

Judge Rafferty said: “You have never done this before and I hope you will never do it again.

“You had the good sense to plead guilty. If you hadn't - you would be going to custody.

“You have had problems for a long time with your mental health and if you're honest you have caused them to some extent by taking drink and drugs.

“On the occasion you committed this offence, you were very much the worse for drink.

“Your mental health is well-managed and you're sensible in realising that you need to take the help that's offered.”

Gregor Purcell, mitigating, said withdrawal from substance abuse was the ‘only factor’ within Robinson's control, and he needed support from the probation service.

Robinson, aged 28, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, admitted sexual assault of a girl under the age of 16.

He was jailed for a year, suspended for two years, and given a 12-month community order.

The judge also imposed 15 rehabilitation days to tackle Robinson’s drink and drug misuse, and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.