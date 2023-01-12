Mansfield man set to be sentenced for 13 offences including theft, threats and violence

John Shooter, aged 31, who is currently on remand in HMP Nottingham, refused to attend a hearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he has previously admitted a total of 13 offences, at a series of hearings between February and July, last year.

Shooter decided to go to his job in the prison rather than attend the hearing to fix a date for his sentencing.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Pars Samrai, Shooter’s solicitor, attended the hearing on his behalf.

The court heard Shooter assaulted a woman and stole £20 in cash from her in Mansfield on October 5, 2021.

He damaged a window at Mattersey Court, Mansfield, on January 25, last year, which put him in breach of a suspended sentence order.

He stole £44 of aftershave and £44 of alcohol from Home Bargains, St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield, on February 14

He used threatening and abusive words and behaviour at McDonald’s on February 24, while four days later he made more threats while carrying a large metal nail at Church Side, Mansfield.

On March 11, last year, he issued more threats and stole £85 of items from the same branch of Home Bargains.

Three days later he stole £3 of nourishment drinks from the Texaco garage, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield, and £30-£40 of goods from nearby Iceland.

