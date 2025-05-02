Mansfield man seriously injured motorist after ‘momentary lapse’ by turning stereo on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mansfield driver took his eye off the road to turn his stereo on and seriously injured the motorist he crashed into seconds later, a court has heard.

Kevin Parker drove into the back of a blue Audi and shunted it into a Renault on Beck Lane, Sutton, at 9.30pm on December 6 last year, said Lottie Tyler, prosecuting.

The impact caused the Audi driver to hit his head on the steering wheel, cutting his face, and briefly knocking him unconscious.

The court heard he was treated for fractures to his cheekbone and eye socket, and said part of his face is still numb.

Parker’s victim, who is retired, said his confidence was affected, now only drives his car for essential trips, and says his social life has been impacted.

Ms Tyler said Parker drove from the Fox and Crown pub with two passengers and an eye witness reported him walking away from the crash.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Parker, who has three previous convictions for five offences, “feels a great deal of remorse” and apologises.

He described the accident as a “momentary lapse of judgment” and said he hasn’t driven since.

He hadn’t taken drugs or alcohol, Mr Madahar added. He will be able to retain his job but will have to rely on colleagues.

Parker, 39, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted causing injury by careless driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on March 20.

Sentencing was adjourned to Thursday when he received a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £199 in court costs.