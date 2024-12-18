Mansfield man sent to crown court to face charge of sexual assault
A Mansfield man has been committed to the crown court to face a charge of sexual assaulting a woman, magistrates have heard.
Christopher Hurst-Taylor, aged 40, of Fritchley Court, denied the allegation when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
"The Crown says this is a very serious matter," said Ashley Whitcher, prosecuting.
"The offence has a starting point of two years with a range up to four years."
The defendant was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on January 14.