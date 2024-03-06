Mansfield man sent ‘particularly disgusting’ video of himself to woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Karl Meadows sent the message from an address in Ollerton on December 12 last year, and made "full and frank admissions'' when he was interviewed by the police, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

The court heard he is due to appear before Nottingham Crown Court for other other matters on Friday.

Treve Landers, mitigating, said those other offences are similar in nature and he would contact the crown court to see if both cases can be tied together.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Meadows, aged 45, of Stacey Road, Mansfield, admitted sending a grossly offensive message when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.