Mansfield man's phone threats terrified ex-partner

A Mansfield man who threatened and emotionally blackmailed his ex-partner with phone calls and texts made her worried he would kill her, a court heard.

Jayesh Hammond texted his ex to say: "Promise - you're f****** dead. You better tell me who your son's dad really is", on June 5, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

On July 17 he called her to say: "Where's my f****** son? Watch I don't come through and drag you out by the throat."

And the next day he rang and said: "I will write you f****** off."

In a victim impact statement his ex partner said: "I was worried that he would come and kill me. I was constantly worried that he would turn up."

She said their three year relationship changed after 17 months, when Hammond became aggressive and "his attitude changed after the birth of his child."

"I was so scared I got back with him," she said in the statement. "He would say I was his property and he owned me.

"He is always contacting me to know where I am. It makes me feel paranoid and scared like there's someone watching me at all times.

"I felt scared until I knew he was caught.

"Since the incidents he tried to call me a few times. He emotionally blackmailed me and said he would kill himself. The only escape is when I go to work."

In police interview, Hammond accepted sending the messages and said he had probably been drinking at the time.

The court heard his former partner had to change the locks, and sought a restraining order, banning Hammond from contacting her.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said his ex made a further statement on October 1, saying she felt Hammond needs support for his mental health issues.

"There were arguments back and forth," she said. "He lost his temper and sent messages.

"His mental health has been assessed at Millbrook."

Hammond, 25, of no fixed abode, admitted three counts of sending threatening messages, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said Hammond received a suspended sentenced at the crown court, on May 1, for offences dating back to 2017.

"And within a matter of weeks these very unpleasant offences took place," he said

"The crown court ought to decide whether this sentence is implemented."

Hammond was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on November 20.

