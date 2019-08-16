Mansfield man risked prison for cannabis charge

A Mansfield man risked being sent to prison when he was caught with cannabis, a court heard.

Police stopped a vehicle on Carter Lane, in Church Warsop, because it didn't appear to be roadworthy, at around 5,30pm, on July 19.

They smelled cannabis and passenger Thomas Bramley told them he had bought half an ounce of the drug.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said the possession of the Class B drug put him in breach of a suspended sentence.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "It was a small amount of cannabis for his own use and he cooperated fully.

"Since he has been on the suspended order he has done extremely well. He has completed all his unpaid work requirements. The probation service on the whole are impressed."

Bramley, 32, care of Sandalwood Close, admitted the offence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates extended the suspended sentence by six months.

He was fined £80, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 government surcharge, which will be added to the £335 he already owes to the court.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.