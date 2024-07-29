A Mansfield man risked being jailed after he was caught with cannabis, a court has heard.

Keaton Muldoon, 22, was found with the class B drug on November 6, last year.Nottingham Crown Court was told the offence put him in breach of a two-year suspended sentence imposed for dangerous driving in October 2022.The court heard he took cannabis to deal with pain and sleeplessness following injuries sustained in a motorbike accident when he was 18.

On Thursday Judge Steven Coupland told him he was confident Muldoon was warned about the risk of having the sentence activated when he last appeared in court.But he said it was "refreshing" to see he has otherwise complied with the order and finally sought help for his cannabis use."This is beyond your last chance," the judge warned him.Muldoon, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, was fined £50 for the cannabis and £150 for the breach, after admitting the offences in the magistrates' court.