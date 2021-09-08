Mansfield man quizzed over drugs offences after disturbance

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police were called to reports of a disturbance in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 4:30 pm

Officers were called to Hickling Court on Sunday, at about 11pm, after a call from a member of the public.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A, B and C drugs, including what is believed to be heroin.

He has since been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court later this month..

Hickling Court, Mansfield

PC Glyn Lewis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will not tolerate drug crime in our county and are committed pursuing those who break the law.

“Drugs can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and this arrest is an example of our commitment to tackling drug crime head on.

“Intelligence is a key element of our investigations, so I urge the public to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.

“The better intelligence picture we can build, the more robust action we can take.”

Call police on 101.

