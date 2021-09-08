Mansfield man quizzed over drugs offences after disturbance
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police were called to reports of a disturbance in Mansfield.
Officers were called to Hickling Court on Sunday, at about 11pm, after a call from a member of the public.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A, B and C drugs, including what is believed to be heroin.
He has since been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court later this month..
PC Glyn Lewis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will not tolerate drug crime in our county and are committed pursuing those who break the law.
“Drugs can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and this arrest is an example of our commitment to tackling drug crime head on.
“Intelligence is a key element of our investigations, so I urge the public to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.
“The better intelligence picture we can build, the more robust action we can take.”
Call police on 101.