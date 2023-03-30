Mansfield man poured disinfectant over partner and dunked her head in bath

Mark Dolan accused the woman of drinking his vodka before pushing her to the ground and kicking her in the ribs, on May 9, last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Joshua Purser, prosecuting, said that as the woman tried to get up, Dolan grabbed her throat and began to strangle her. When she tried to call the police, he snatched her phone and forced her to take a bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dolan poured disinfectant over her and she described him dunking her head under the water a number of times.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The attack resulted in her being physically sick, Mr Purser said. She said she was going to buy cigarettes, but called police instead.

Dolan, aged 45, denied the attack and claimed she was armed with a razor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two weeks later he invited her to his address, but “things turned sour and he assaulted her a number of times across the weekend”.

Dolan pulled her hair and pushed her away by her throat before pinching and biting her leg. He accused her of being unfaithful and threatened her with more violence while brandishing “a pointed implement”.

At the time, Dolan was on bail for stealing detergent and a bottle of sherry, worth £41, from B&M on Stockwell Gate, on February 12 last year.

When he was confronted by a security guard he hid the goods around the corner and returned to threaten the guard with “a tweezer-like item”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has an “extraordinary record”, with 220 previous convictions between 1997 and 2021, and has been jailed for assault in 2014 and 2019.

The latest offences put him in breach of a suspended sentence for assaulting an emeregency worker and a domestic violence protection order.

Dolan, of Broomhill Lane, admitted two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, theft and public order offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Devans-Tamakloe, mitigating, said both Dolan and his ex-partner drank heavily and “weren’t good for each other”.

He is now taking antidepressants and has been in custody since May, she said.