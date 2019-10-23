Mansfield man placed on sex offenders register for ‘upskirting’

A 61-year-old man has been placed on the sex offenders register for five years and been given a community order after pleading guilty to ‘upskirting’.

Phillip Davis, of Peregrine Gardens, Clipstone, Mansfield pleaded guilty to three charges of recording images under clothing to observe another without consent at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 October 2019.

Davis admitted to using his phone to record videos underneath women's clothes on all three occasions.

He was sentenced to carry out a community order and rehabilitation activity as well as a curfew with an electronic tag.

Police Constable James Waite, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police takes all reports of sexual offences seriously and investigates them thoroughly.

“Upskirting is a disgusting invasion of someone’s privacy and I am pleased that action has been taken.

“I’d like to say thank you to the members of the public who helped identify Davis and report him to us.”