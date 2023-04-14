Mansfield man pinned to ground during assault on man he mistook for his father

Police were called to Portland Square to find Jameel Wilson being held on the ground, on March 15, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Sharioz Ahmed, prosecuting, said Wilson had confronted the man aggressively in the street and began following him, but his quarry managed to get him on the ground and keep him there until police arrived.

Wilson was talking incoherently and spat at the man while he was held down.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

As he was put in handcuffs, he kicked a police officer in the knee with the heel of his foot.

In a statement, his victim said the incident made him worried about visiting Sutton town centre and described how his young son was “frozen in fear” as he watched what happened.

“I believe he would have assaulted me if I hadn’t defended himself,” he said.

Wilson, of Scarrington Court, Mansfield, admitted assault and assault on an emergency worker.

His solicitor said Wilson had “drunk too much” at a friend’s house and when he saw his victim walk past he mistook him for his father.

She said: “He accepts being loud and incoherent and that he deserved to be tackled to the floor.”

She said Wilson has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism and was triggered on the day by the sight of the man.

“His mental health played a part in these offences,” she said. “He is genuinely remorseful.

“He works in security himself and knows it is horrible to have something like that happen to him. It was one of those wrong-place,wrong-time situations.”

