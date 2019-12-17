Mansfield man one of two fatalities in Derbyshire house fire

Two people, including a Mansfield man, died after a fire in their Derbyshire home, an inquest heard.

Paul Derbyshire, 40, and Julie Ann Ball, 54, both died at Andrews Drive, Langley Mill, Heanor, on December 3.

The house on Andrews Drive Langley Mill, scene of the tragic fire.

Opening an inquest into their deaths on Monday, December 16, Derbyshire coroner Peter Nieto said that although they were in a different part of the building to the blaze he had reason to believe their deaths were caused by it.

He told Chesterfield Coroners’ Court Mr Derbyshire’s death may be related to smoke inhalation.

The inquest heard Mr Derbyshire had been born in Mansfield and was single and unemployed.

Ms Ball was divorced and unemployed, and came originally from Derby.

Floral tributes left at the scene.

Mr Nieto said: “There is a strong possibility that her death may be related to the fire which took place at the address she was residing in.”

Mr Nieto adjourned the inquest for further reports.