Mansfield man offered to fight cops at hospital while his partner gave birth

Gavin Musgrove was ejected by security guards for being abusive, at 11.30pm, on January 12, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

He became "argumentative, upset and angry" when he was asked to leave.

The officers advised him to get some food and sober up, but Musgrove "took off his jacket and began shadowboxing."

King's Mill Hospital.

He refused to leave the area, Mr Sail said, the officers had no option but to arrest him for being drunk and disorderly.

The court heard he has five previous convictions and was last in trouble in February 2020, for drink driving.

Representing himself, he said: "I am deeply sorry and I regret my actions. I missed the birth of my child."

He said he is now getting help for alcohol issues.

Musgrove, 33, formerly of Corporation Street, Mansfield, was fined £40 with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.