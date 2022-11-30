Mansfield man lashed out 'in fear' after he was chased across the Market Place

Police were called to reports of an altercation between two men, at 10.10pm, on Saturday, November 12, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

They heard that Steven Brown punched the other man in the face, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head.

When the 39-year-old was arrested a small amount of cocaine was found on him. But the other man refused to cooperate with police so Brown wasn't charged with assault.

Brown later told officers he knew his victim and hit him 'in a split-second' because he feared he would be attacked.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Brown, a kitchen designer, was last in trouble in 2004 and it was ‘a shame he found himself back before the court’.

He had been out with friends when he spotted the man who recently separated from Brown's sister, she said.

Both parties had consumed alcohol, she added, but said Brown normally doesn’t drink much and the cocaine was only ‘a social activity’.

“I think he has realised the seriousness of this incident and he won’t put himself in this situation again,” Ms Pursglove said.

Brown, aged 39, of Abbott Road, Mansfield, admitted using threatening words or behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received an eight-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 32 rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £84 costs, but no compensation was ordered.