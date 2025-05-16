Mansfield man kicked female cop in chest when she told him he'd had too much to drink

A Mansfield man couldn’t remember kicking a female police officer in the chest when she told him he'd had too much to drink, a court has heard.

Door staff at the Swan pub detained Simon Sulley because they believed he had caused some criminal damage and called the police at 10.30pm on February 22, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

When he was asked his surname, he shouted,"Nothing," and lashed out with his foot, causing the officer to stumble backwards and lose her balance.

He was sick in the police van and made no comment when he was interviewed.

The court heard he has six convictions for nine offences, including assaulting an officer, for which he received a four week sentence, suspended for 12 months, in November 2023.

But he breached the order in March and it was extended by six months.

Charlotte Brothwell, mitigating, said Sulley, who has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety, is cooperating with the probation service and the community mental health team.

She said he was having a problem with his neighbours who were banging the door and went out for a few drinks but couldn't remember what happened after that.

He has suffered with his mental health since he was 11, but his condition has deteriorated over the last three years, Ms Brothwell added.

Sulley, aged 52, of Hucklow Court, Mansfield, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on March 25.

He received a 12-month community order with ten rehabilitation days.

He was fined £100, and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £114 surcharge and 85 costs.