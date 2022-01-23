Mansfield man jailed for ‘appalling’ rape of underage girl

Daniel Hempsall, aged 38, assaulted the girl in December 2020 and was arrested soon afterwards.

Hempsall, of Tudor Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, remained silent during his police interview but later pleaded guilty to one count of rape.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on January 21, he was jailed for six years and two months.

He was also added to the sex offenders’ register for life and also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Alan Braisby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Rapes and other sexual assaults have a lasting impact on victims, and are among the most serious offences we are tasked with investigating.

“When incidents like this are reported to us we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice – as Hempsall has found out to his cost.