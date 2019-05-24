Mansfield man jailed after sexually abusing four-year-old girl

A Mansfield man has been jailed after admitting sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.

Daniel Bailey, 22, of Hatton Court, admitted four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 between June and August 2018, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on January 11.

Daniel Bailey

He also pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images and one offence of possession of extreme pornographic images of bestiality.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing yesterday (Thursday) and was jailed for nine years.

As well as his prison sentence, Bailey was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register, made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order.

Detective Constable Kerry Stringer, who led the investigation, said: "This was shocking abuse of a vulnerable young girl and while the victim may not yet fully understand what has happened the offences are likely to have a lasting impact on her and her family.

"I thank them for the strength and courage that they have shown during this distressing time and thank all the officers involved for their dedication in this investigation.

"Nottinghamshire Police treats sexual offences extremely seriously and we would urge anyone affected by sexual abuse to report it on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Victims are always treated with compassion and understanding."