Mansfield man jailed after burgling Nottinghamshire home

A 38-year-old man has been jailed for two years for a house burglary in Clipstone.

David Evans, of Egmanton Road, Meden Vale, Mansfield, pleaded guilty and was sentenced when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday (September 10).

David Evans. Pic courtesy of Nottinghamshire Police.

The burglary took place on Highfield Road on Saturday, May 7.

Evans was also convicted of theft, relating to the use of a bank card which was taken in the Clipstone burglary.

Four other burglaries were also taken into consideration as part of his sentence.

