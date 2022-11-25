Mansfield man jailed after bombarding woman with threatening calls
A man who bombarded a woman with hundreds of threatening phone calls has been locked up.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Craig Bacon called the victim on a daily basis, causing her to feel scared for her safety.
On most of the calls, he was aggressive and threatened her with violence.
An investigation was launched after she reported the threats to the police.
Most Popular
Bacon, of Ladybrook Place, Ladybrook, was arrested and later admitted harassment and breaching a restraining order.
He was jailed for 16 months.
Chief Inspector Leigh Sanders, from Nottinghamshire Police’s public protection team, said: “Keeping women safe and supporting victims of this kind of unacceptable behaviour are priorities for the force.
“We treat reports of this nature incredibly seriously, listen to victims and will always do our very best to investigate and seek justice for them.
“I’d like to commend this woman for her bravery in coming forward and I hope it brings her some comfort that Bacon is now behind bars.”