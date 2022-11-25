Nottingham Crown Court heard Craig Bacon called the victim on a daily basis, causing her to feel scared for her safety.

On most of the calls, he was aggressive and threatened her with violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation was launched after she reported the threats to the police.

Craig Bacon was jailed for 16 months.

Bacon, of Ladybrook Place, Ladybrook, was arrested and later admitted harassment and breaching a restraining order.

He was jailed for 16 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Leigh Sanders, from Nottinghamshire Police’s public protection team, said: “Keeping women safe and supporting victims of this kind of unacceptable behaviour are priorities for the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We treat reports of this nature incredibly seriously, listen to victims and will always do our very best to investigate and seek justice for them.