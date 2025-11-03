Mansfield man in court after reportedly threatening shop staff with a needle

By John Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:06 GMT
A suspect has been charged after someone threatened shop staff with a needle.

Police attended Morrisons Local, in Broxtowe Lane, Aspley, shortly after 1.55pm on November 1 after being called about the incident.

A man reportedly made threats to hurt a member of staff with a needle while trying unsuccessfully to steal items.

A man matching the individual’s description was detained nearby soon afterwards, with officers recovering a hypodermic needle.

Craig Noble was remanded in custody when he appeated before Nottingham magistrates. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
Craig Noble, 40, has subsequently been charged with attempted robbery and possessing a sharp pointed article in a public place.

Noble, of Moor Street, Mansfield, attended Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on November 3 and was remanded into custody, ahead of his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on December 1.

Sergeant Abby Pinnock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must’ve been an extremely alarming incident for staff in the shop, so they deserve praise for doing the right thing and reporting it.

“The officers who responded to this incident also did a great job attending so quickly, locating a suspect and seizing a hypodermic needle.

“We’re pleased to see a suspect has appeared in court after being charged with attempted robbery and possessing a sharp pointed article in public, which are very serious offences.”

