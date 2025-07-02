Mansfield man has appeared in court for drug driving twice within a month

A Mansfield man who appeared in court for drug driving twice within a month must tackle his habit.

Stephen Clifton was pulled over after officers saw him swerving in Edwinstowe at 2.50am on February 14, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

A blood test revealed he had 48 microgrammes of cocaine when the legal limit is ten microgrammes.

He appeared in court in June for an offence of drug driving committed on January 23.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: “Circumstances at the time led him to become a fairly heavy user of cocaine for a short time.

“The situation has changed. He has now registered with a substance misuse agency and is taking prescribed medication.”

Clifton, aged 55, of Derby Street, Mansfield, admitted drug driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a 12-month community order with eight rehabilitation days and a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He was ordered to pay £299 in costs and fines, and was banned from driving for three years.