Mansfield man got wedged trying to ride stolen motorbike up stairwell at Asda

Jake Gora tried to ride up a stairwell leading to the Asda car park, after he was spotted by police on Bancroft Lane, on May 31, last year, at 5pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

However, Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said the bike became wedged and he jumped off and ran away. Gora was arrested after a foot chase.

The Yamaha motorbike had been reported stolen on April 8.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Gora, aged 26, denied stealing it and said he bought it off a friend in a part-exchange deal with a moped.

The court heard he was banned for drink-driving for two years in January 2022, while he was subject to a community order, for attempted theft and burglary, at the time of his latest offence..

Gora, of Houfton Road, Mansfield, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Gora had completed rehabilitation days on the community order, but he is not fit to carry out unpaid work.

He said Gora received an “optimistic” probation report. He is in a stable relationship and in the process of becoming drug-free and obtaining treatment for his mental health issues..

Mr Hogarth said: “This would all be jeopardised if he was to receive a custodial sentence. I would strongly ask you to deal with it by way of a suspended sentence.”