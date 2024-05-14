Mansfield man fractured victim’s eye socket with elbow in the face on drunken night out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mansfield man elbowed his victim in the face and fractured his eye socket during a night out in the town centre, a court has heard

Cameron Hawkes was in the smoking area of Dusk nightclub when he began following a group of people on the night of October 27 last year, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

Hawkes was with an unidentified male in a sparkly top hat who showed the group an expensive bracelet and said: “I earn more than all three of you put together.”

The group was laughing and joking when Hawkes suddenly elbowed his victim in the face, leaving him with a fractured eye socket, a swollen face and a tender jaw bone.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

There was no need for an operation but in a statement his victim reported feeling low and when he finally played football again “spent the whole game thinking what would happened if he got the ball in the face.”

When he returned to the town centre for the first time on New Year’s Eve he “felt completely on edge thinking something was going to happen” and left after 90 minutes.

Hawkes, who gave a no-comment interview, subsequently claimed his victim spat at him but this is not accepted and he pleaded guilty on a full facts basis, said Ms Allsop.

The court heard he has a “limited record” of previous convictions for threatening behaviour and possessing a weapon in 2018.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said earlier that day Hawkes’ previous ex-partner told him he wasn’t the father of one of her children.

“This news set him back," he said. “A friend took him out to cheer him up. We say he acted out of character. He isn't a violent person. Drink has played a role in his decision-making.

“He knows his actions were wrong. He is remorseful. Lack of maturity was a factor.”

He said Hawkes is unfit for work due to mental health issues and was recently diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder for which he now receives medication.

Hawkes, aged 23, of Norwell Court, Mansfield, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on April 16.

Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday for probation reports when he received an 18-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days.