Mansfield man faces rape and indecent assault charges against underage girl
A Mansfield man charged with raping and indecently assaulting an underage girl has been sent to the Crown Court.
David Farquharson, aged 46, of Stacey Road, Mansfield, appeared at was charged with one count of rape, two counts of gross indecency, and one of indecent assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday.
Because the allegations are so serious the case must be heard at Nottingham Crown Court.
The defendant was bailed until May 30.