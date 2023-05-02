News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man faces rape and indecent assault charges against underage girl

A Mansfield man charged with raping and indecently assaulting an underage girl has been sent to the Crown Court.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read

David Farquharson, aged 46, of Stacey Road, Mansfield, appeared at was charged with one count of rape, two counts of gross indecency, and one of indecent assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday.

Because the allegations are so serious the case must be heard at Nottingham Crown Court.

The defendant was bailed until May 30.

Nottingham Crown Court.Nottingham Crown Court.
