Mansfield man faces crown court on burglary charges

A Mansfield man has been sent to the crown court after he was accused of burgling two houses.

Simon Pridmore, 42, of Bishop Street, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

It is alleged he stole a Virgin media box from an address on Stanley Road, Forest Town, on July 26, and personal items from an address on Deepdale Gardens, Sutton, on July 29.

The case must be heard at crown court because of his previous record and the fact he is being recalled to prison, the court heard. No application for bail was made.

Pridmore was remanded to custody until September 11, when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court.

