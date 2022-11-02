News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man faces crown court for GBH and knuckleduster charges

A Mansfield man faces a trial accused of seriously assaulting a woman and possessing a knuckleduster.

By Tim Cunningham
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Cameron Wilson, aged 20, of Muskham Court, denied grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

The offences are both alleged to have taken place on September 22.

District Judge Stuart Rafferty KC adjourned the case for a three-day trial, in the week commencing February 27, next year.

Wilson was remanded in custody.