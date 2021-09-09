Mansfield man due in court over drugs charges after disturbance

A 28-year-old Mansfield man has been charged with drugs offences after police were called to a disturbance.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:12 am

Ricky Cross was arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance at Hickling Court, Mansfield, on Sunday, September 5, at about 11pm.

Cross, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield, has now been charged with possession of class A, B and C drugs, including what is believed to be heroin.

He has been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on September 30.

PC Glyn Lewis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will not tolerate drug crime and are committed pursuing those who break the law.

“Drugs can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and this arrest is an example of our commitment to tackling drug crime.

“Intelligence is a key element of our investigations, so I urge the public to keep reporting suspicious activity to us – the better intelligence picture we can build, the more robust action we can take.”

Call police on 101.

