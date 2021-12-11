Mansfield man due in court after alleged street knife row

Officers investigating the incident, which happened at around 1.25pm, on 9 December 2021 in Bowling Street, Mansfield, have charged Steven Johnson, 26, with attempted wounding with intent.

Johnson, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday, December 11.

Police say a Mansfield man is due to appear in court following reports of an argument in the street and threats with a knife.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports of weapon-related violence extremely seriously and will take robust action against anyone involved in this type of behaviour.