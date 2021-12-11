Mansfield man due in court after alleged street knife row
A Mansfield man is due to appear in court following reports of an argument in the street and threats with a knife.
Officers investigating the incident, which happened at around 1.25pm, on 9 December 2021 in Bowling Street, Mansfield, have charged Steven Johnson, 26, with attempted wounding with intent.
Johnson, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday, December 11.
Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports of weapon-related violence extremely seriously and will take robust action against anyone involved in this type of behaviour.
“Thanks to the quick work by our officers we have now charged a man in connection with this incident and would like to remind the public that anyone who arms themselves with a knife or weapon risks being hauled up in front of the courts.”